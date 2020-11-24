Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC)?

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) went up by 12.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.41. The company’s stock price has collected 15.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/19/20 that Sidoti Virtual Microcap Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE :ASC) Right Now?

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASC is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Ardmore Shipping Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.06. ASC currently public float of 32.98M and currently shorts hold a 3.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASC was 403.88K shares.

ASC’s Market Performance

ASC stocks went up by 15.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.05% and a quarterly performance of -14.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.54% for Ardmore Shipping Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.16% for ASC stocks with a simple moving average of -23.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASC

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASC reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for ASC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to ASC, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

ASC Trading at 7.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares surge +18.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASC rose by +15.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.96. In addition, Ardmore Shipping Corporation saw -62.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.03 for the present operating margin

+14.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardmore Shipping Corporation stands at -9.94. The total capital return value is set at 2.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.09. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC), the company’s capital structure generated 130.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.55. Total debt to assets is 54.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.