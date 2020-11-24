Can Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Remain Competitive?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) went down by -6.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.79. The company’s stock price has collected -11.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/20 that Endeavour Silver Expands Terronera Project in Jalisco, Mexico, Acquires Two Adjacent Properties Covering Multiple Mineralized Veins

Is It Worth Investing in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE :EXK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXK is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Endeavour Silver Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.96, which is $1.24 above the current price. EXK currently public float of 156.26M and currently shorts hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXK was 3.07M shares.

EXK’s Market Performance

EXK stocks went down by -11.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.76% and a quarterly performance of -11.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.49% for Endeavour Silver Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.94% for EXK stocks with a simple moving average of 20.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXK

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXK reach a price target of $4.75. The rating they have provided for EXK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2020.

EXK Trading at -9.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares sank -5.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXK fell by -11.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, Endeavour Silver Corp. saw 34.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EXK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.50 for the present operating margin

-25.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavour Silver Corp. stands at -39.75. The total capital return value is set at -29.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.85. Equity return is now at value -29.50, with -22.10 for asset returns.

Based on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK), the company’s capital structure generated 8.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.61. Total debt to assets is 6.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.