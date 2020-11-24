Buy or Sell Digirad Corporation (DRAD) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) went up by 15.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.84. The company’s stock price has collected 6.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/13/20 that Digirad Corporation to Present at Investor Conferences in November

Is It Worth Investing in Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ :DRAD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DRAD is at -0.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Digirad Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. DRAD currently public float of 4.43M and currently shorts hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRAD was 937.74K shares.

DRAD’s Market Performance

DRAD stocks went up by 6.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.67% and a quarterly performance of 4.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.10% for Digirad Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.60% for DRAD stocks with a simple moving average of -6.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRAD

Kaufman Bros gave a rating of “Hold” to DRAD, setting the target price at $4.80 in the report published on February 15th of the previous year.

DRAD Trading at 0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.28%, as shares sank -3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRAD rose by +6.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.66. In addition, Digirad Corporation saw 4.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRAD starting from Eberwein Jeffrey E., who purchase 7,866 shares at the price of $2.46 back on Nov 19. After this action, Eberwein Jeffrey E. now owns 157,213 shares of Digirad Corporation, valued at $19,350 using the latest closing price.

Eberwein Jeffrey E., the Director of Digirad Corporation, purchase 12,134 shares at $2.52 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Eberwein Jeffrey E. is holding 149,347 shares at $30,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.10 for the present operating margin

+17.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digirad Corporation stands at -4.29. The total capital return value is set at -2.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.02. Equity return is now at value -42.00, with -9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Digirad Corporation (DRAD), the company’s capital structure generated 74.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.74. Total debt to assets is 30.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.