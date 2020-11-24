Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) went down by -3.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.77. The company’s stock price has collected -7.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Agile Therapeutics to Participate in the 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :AGRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGRX is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Agile Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.80. AGRX currently public float of 67.15M and currently shorts hold a 5.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGRX was 1.08M shares.

AGRX’s Market Performance

AGRX stocks went down by -7.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.03% and a quarterly performance of -14.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.62% for Agile Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.11% for AGRX stocks with a simple moving average of -1.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGRX stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for AGRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGRX in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $4 based on the research report published on April 12th of the previous year 2019.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGRX reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for AGRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 29th, 2018.

AGRX Trading at -11.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -5.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRX fell by -7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.89. In addition, Agile Therapeutics Inc. saw 8.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGRX starting from Reilly Dennis, who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $2.85 back on Sep 28. After this action, Reilly Dennis now owns 106,306 shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc., valued at $25,650 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of Agile Therapeutics Inc., purchase 1,000,000 shares at $1.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 15,919,925 shares at $1,750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRX

The total capital return value is set at -57.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.45. Equity return is now at value -56.80, with -45.90 for asset returns.

Based on Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.31.