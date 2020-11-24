A Lesson to Learn: Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) went down by -8.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.00. Press Release reported on 11/19/20 that Yatsen Holding Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE :YSG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Yatsen Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

YSG currently public float of 113.12M. Today, the average trading volume of YSG was 26.37M shares.

YSG’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.07% for YSG stocks with a simple moving average of -5.07% for the last 200 days.

YSG Trading at -5.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.14% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSG fell by -0.87%. In addition, Yatsen Holding Limited saw -0.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.