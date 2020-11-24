A Lesson to Learn: MP Materials Corp. (MP)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) went up by 12.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.50. The company’s stock price has collected 34.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that MP Materials Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Year-To-Date Ended September 30, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE :MP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for MP Materials Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.50. Today, the average trading volume of MP was 1.23M shares.

MP’s Market Performance

MP stocks went up by 34.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.82% and a quarterly performance of 56.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.68% for MP Materials Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 46.20% for MP stocks with a simple moving average of 48.22% for the last 200 days.

MP Trading at 38.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.43% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.07%, as shares surge +46.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MP rose by +34.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.16. In addition, MP Materials Corp. saw 88.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.