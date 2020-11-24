A Lesson to Learn: Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (KCAC)

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KCAC) went up by 9.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.75. The company’s stock price has collected 12.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/20 that Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. and QuantumScape Corporation Announce Final Exchange Ratio for Proposed Business Combination

Is It Worth Investing in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :KCAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of KCAC was 3.76M shares.

KCAC’s Market Performance

KCAC stocks went up by 12.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 58.98% and a quarterly performance of 124.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.13% for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 48.44% for KCAC stocks with a simple moving average of 49.00% for the last 200 days.

KCAC Trading at 41.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KCAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.51%, as shares surge +70.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KCAC rose by +12.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.31. In addition, Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. saw 122.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.