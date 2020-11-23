Why Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) went down by -13.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s stock price has collected 2.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/20 that Kazia Presents Further Paxalisib Data At Sno, Confirming Earlier Positive Safety And Efficacy Signals In Glioblastoma

Is It Worth Investing in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ :KZIA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KZIA is at 3.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.52. KZIA currently public float of 6.51M and currently shorts hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KZIA was 519.77K shares.

KZIA’s Market Performance

KZIA stocks went up by 2.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 75.25% and a quarterly performance of 41.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 259.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.21% for Kazia Therapeutics Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 42.51% for KZIA stocks with a simple moving average of 124.57% for the last 200 days.

KZIA Trading at 53.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KZIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.91%, as shares surge +75.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KZIA rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +145.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.48. In addition, Kazia Therapeutics Limited saw 138.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KZIA

The total capital return value is set at -93.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -88.05. Equity return is now at value -84.60, with -55.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

