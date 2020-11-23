Why Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) went up by 1.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.93. The company’s stock price has collected 2.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/20 that Genworth Financial Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE :GNW) Right Now?

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNW is at 1.20.

GNW currently public float of 500.56M and currently shorts hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNW was 5.47M shares.

GNW’s Market Performance

GNW stocks went up by 2.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.14% and a quarterly performance of 74.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.93% for Genworth Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.82% for GNW stocks with a simple moving average of 40.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNW

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNW reach a price target of $5.25, previously predicting the price at $5.50. The rating they have provided for GNW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2016.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to GNW, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

GNW Trading at 23.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +22.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNW rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.26. In addition, Genworth Financial Inc. saw 5.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNW

Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.10 for asset returns.