We Analyzed the Future Direction of CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC), Here is What We Found

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.24. The company’s stock price has collected 67.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/20/20 that The EV Start-Up Arrival Is Different From Its Peers

Is It Worth Investing in CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ :CIIC) Right Now?

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1,588.79 x from its present earnings ratio.

CIIC currently public float of 25.88M and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIIC was 1.09M shares.

CIIC’s Market Performance

CIIC stocks went up by 67.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 67.49% and a quarterly performance of 68.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.16% for CIIG Merger Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 59.52% for CIIC stocks with a simple moving average of 69.80% for the last 200 days.

CIIC Trading at 65.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.54%, as shares surge +66.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIIC rose by +67.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.00. In addition, CIIG Merger Corp. saw 70.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIIC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.70.