We Analyzed the Future Direction of Astronics Corporation (ATRO), Here is What We Found

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) went up by 18.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.64. The company’s stock price has collected 29.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/30/20 that Xenex Awards Exclusive Contract to Astronics for Manufacturing Support of LightStrike Disinfecting Robots

Is It Worth Investing in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ :ATRO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATRO is at 1.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Astronics Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.33, which is -$3.95 below the current price. ATRO currently public float of 26.83M and currently shorts hold a 4.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATRO was 289.06K shares.

ATRO’s Market Performance

ATRO stocks went up by 29.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.00% and a quarterly performance of 17.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.78% for Astronics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.47% for ATRO stocks with a simple moving average of 7.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRO stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for ATRO by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for ATRO in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $16 based on the research report published on November 20th of the current year 2020.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATRO reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ATRO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 20th, 2020.

ATRO Trading at 42.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.20%, as shares surge +50.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRO rose by +29.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.94. In addition, Astronics Corporation saw -59.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRO starting from FRISBY JEFFRY D, who purchase 4,100 shares at the price of $8.00 back on May 07. After this action, FRISBY JEFFRY D now owns 6,322 shares of Astronics Corporation, valued at $32,800 using the latest closing price.

Hedges Nancy L, the Principal Accounting Officer of Astronics Corporation, purchase 725 shares at $13.69 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Hedges Nancy L is holding 2,295 shares at $9,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.49 for the present operating margin

+36.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Astronics Corporation stands at +6.73. The total capital return value is set at 8.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.53. Equity return is now at value -40.40, with -17.70 for asset returns.

Based on Astronics Corporation (ATRO), the company’s capital structure generated 56.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.97. Total debt to assets is 27.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.