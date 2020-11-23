Wall Street Pummels Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) After Recent Earnings Report

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) went up by 8.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.00. The company’s stock price has collected -2.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/20/20 that Cinedigm Announces MyTime Movie Network, a New Female-Focused Linear Streaming Channel, Debuting Today on The Roku Channel

Is It Worth Investing in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ :CIDM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIDM is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Cinedigm Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.75. CIDM currently public float of 98.92M and currently shorts hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIDM was 4.55M shares.

CIDM’s Market Performance

CIDM stocks went down by -2.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.87% and a quarterly performance of -37.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.66% for Cinedigm Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.21% for CIDM stocks with a simple moving average of -36.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIDM stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for CIDM by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for CIDM in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2020.

B. Riley & Co. gave a rating of “Buy” to CIDM, setting the target price at $3.25 in the report published on June 27th of the previous year.

CIDM Trading at 1.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.68%, as shares surge +2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIDM fell by -2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5291. In addition, Cinedigm Corp. saw -16.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIDM starting from Bison Entertainment Investment, who sale 19,666,667 shares at the price of $0.58 back on Sep 15. After this action, Bison Entertainment Investment now owns 3,900,000 shares of Cinedigm Corp., valued at $11,406,667 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.07 for the present operating margin

+32.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cinedigm Corp. stands at -37.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.