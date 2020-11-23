Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) went down by -1.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.42. The company’s stock price has collected -4.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/20/20 that Rocket Cos. Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE :RKT) Right Now?

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 268.72 x from its present earnings ratio.

RKT currently public float of 113.53M and currently shorts hold a 22.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RKT was 14.98M shares.

RKT’s Market Performance

RKT stocks went down by -4.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.51% and a quarterly performance of -28.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.15% for Rocket Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.61% for RKT stocks with a simple moving average of -6.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RKT

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RKT reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for RKT stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on October 12th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to RKT, setting the target price at $28.50 in the report published on October 09th of the current year.

RKT Trading at -1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKT fell by -4.07%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.65. In addition, Rocket Companies Inc. saw -2.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.