Post Holdings Inc. (POST) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) went down by -6.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.38. The company's stock price has collected -11.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE :POST) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for POST is at 0.75.

POST currently public float of 62.73M and currently shorts hold a 3.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POST was 449.33K shares.

POST’s Market Performance

POST stocks went down by -11.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.27% and a quarterly performance of 4.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.69% for Post Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.95% for POST stocks with a simple moving average of 0.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POST stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for POST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for POST in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $120 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2020.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POST reach a price target of $129. The rating they have provided for POST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 24th, 2020.

POST Trading at 0.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares sank -2.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POST fell by -11.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.15. In addition, Post Holdings Inc. saw -17.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POST starting from WESTPHAL MARK W, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $84.87 back on Aug 21. After this action, WESTPHAL MARK W now owns 51,754 shares of Post Holdings Inc., valued at $169,740 using the latest closing price.

KEMPER DAVID W, the Director of Post Holdings Inc., purchase 8,000 shares at $88.87 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that KEMPER DAVID W is holding 19,600 shares at $710,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.16 for the present operating margin

+28.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Post Holdings Inc. stands at +0.01. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.