Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN) went down by -4.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.84. The company’s stock price has collected 4.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/20 that Palatin Technologies, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results and Provides Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX :PTN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PTN is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Palatin Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.17. PTN currently public float of 221.20M and currently shorts hold a 3.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTN was 1.11M shares.

PTN’s Market Performance

PTN stocks went up by 4.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.23% and a quarterly performance of -26.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.04% for Palatin Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.66% for PTN stocks with a simple moving average of -16.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for PTN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $6 based on the research report published on June 05th of the previous year 2015.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTN reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for PTN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 12th, 2015.

PTN Trading at -5.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares surge +4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTN rose by +4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4022. In addition, Palatin Technologies Inc. saw -46.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTN starting from DEVEER ROBERT K JR, who sale 54,000 shares at the price of $0.46 back on Sep 29. After this action, DEVEER ROBERT K JR now owns 643,472 shares of Palatin Technologies Inc., valued at $24,980 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTN

Equity return is now at value -26.10, with -23.70 for asset returns.