Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) went up by 8.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.02. The company’s stock price has collected 11.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/19/20 that Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Positive Clinical Results Against Glioblastoma Multiforme at the 2020 Society of Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ :ONCY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ONCY is at 2.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.86. ONCY currently public float of 42.49M and currently shorts hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONCY was 458.62K shares.

ONCY’s Market Performance

ONCY stocks went up by 11.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of 40.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 104.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.77% for Oncolytics Biotech Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.86% for ONCY stocks with a simple moving average of 17.47% for the last 200 days.

ONCY Trading at 13.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares sank -0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCY rose by +11.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.13. In addition, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. saw -52.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCY

Equity return is now at value -190.80, with -108.50 for asset returns.