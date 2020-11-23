Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for TRI Pointe Group Inc. (TPH)

TRI Pointe Group Inc. (NYSE:TPH) went down by -3.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.59. The company’s stock price has collected -0.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/11/20 that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Announces $250 Million Stock Repurchase Program

Is It Worth Investing in TRI Pointe Group Inc. (NYSE :TPH) Right Now?

TRI Pointe Group Inc. (NYSE:TPH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TPH is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for TRI Pointe Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.64, which is $6.06 above the current price. TPH currently public float of 124.34M and currently shorts hold a 8.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TPH was 1.64M shares.

TPH’s Market Performance

TPH stocks went down by -0.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.71% and a quarterly performance of -4.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.89% for TRI Pointe Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.24% for TPH stocks with a simple moving average of 17.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPH stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TPH in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $27 based on the research report published on October 23rd of the current year 2020.

TPH Trading at -1.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPH fell by -0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.35. In addition, TRI Pointe Group Inc. saw 12.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPH starting from MITCHELL THOMAS J., who sale 159,138 shares at the price of $18.50 back on Oct 01. After this action, MITCHELL THOMAS J. now owns 610,000 shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc., valued at $2,944,053 using the latest closing price.

BAUER DOUGLAS F., the Chief Executive Officer of TRI Pointe Group Inc., sale 12,324 shares at $17.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that BAUER DOUGLAS F. is holding 779,136 shares at $212,589 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPH

Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 7.10 for asset returns.