Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Renren Inc. (RENN)

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) went up by 13.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.23. The company’s stock price has collected 3.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/20 that Renren Announces Initiation of Legal Proceedings by Kaixin

Is It Worth Investing in Renren Inc. (NYSE :RENN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RENN is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Renren Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.10. RENN currently public float of 2.95M and currently shorts hold a 5.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RENN was 417.08K shares.

RENN’s Market Performance

RENN stocks went up by 3.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.15% and a quarterly performance of 92.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 91.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.13% for Renren Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.17% for RENN stocks with a simple moving average of 60.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RENN

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Sell” to RENN, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on February 03rd of the previous year.

RENN Trading at 7.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.80%, as shares sank -17.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +160.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENN rose by +3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +155.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.27. In addition, Renren Inc. saw 73.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.72 for the present operating margin

+0.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Renren Inc. stands at -14.61. The total capital return value is set at -50.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.47. Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -13.90 for asset returns.

Based on Renren Inc. (RENN), the company’s capital structure generated 34.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.64. Total debt to assets is 15.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.