Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) went up by 1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.57. The company’s stock price has collected -6.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/20 that First Majestic to Appeal Circuit Court Decision to Nullify APA

Is It Worth Investing in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE :AG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.48, which is -$0.73 below the current price. AG currently public float of 195.77M and currently shorts hold a 20.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AG was 5.77M shares.

AG’s Market Performance

AG stocks went down by -6.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.04% and a quarterly performance of -9.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.67% for First Majestic Silver Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.49% for AG stocks with a simple moving average of 5.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AG

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to AG, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

AG Trading at -3.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -6.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG fell by -6.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.72. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corp. saw -16.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.