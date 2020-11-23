Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Coty Inc. (COTY)?

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) went down by -3.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.01. The company’s stock price has collected 26.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/20/20 that Coty Inc. Cl A stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Coty Inc. (NYSE :COTY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COTY is at 1.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Coty Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.50, which is -$0.76 below the current price. COTY currently public float of 287.42M and currently shorts hold a 6.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COTY was 15.54M shares.

COTY’s Market Performance

COTY stocks went up by 26.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 80.06% and a quarterly performance of 51.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.48% for Coty Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 51.91% for COTY stocks with a simple moving average of 22.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COTY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for COTY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COTY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10 based on the research report published on November 19th of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COTY reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for COTY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 07th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to COTY, setting the target price at $3.25 in the report published on September 25th of the current year.

COTY Trading at 73.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.08%, as shares surge +78.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COTY rose by +26.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.12. In addition, Coty Inc. saw -46.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COTY starting from Singer Robert S, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $4.97 back on Nov 17. After this action, Singer Robert S now owns 319,982 shares of Coty Inc., valued at $74,600 using the latest closing price.

Singer Robert S, the Director of Coty Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $4.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Singer Robert S is holding 304,982 shares at $49,488 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.20 for the present operating margin

+53.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coty Inc. stands at -23.19. The total capital return value is set at -3.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.12.

Based on Coty Inc. (COTY), the company’s capital structure generated 306.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.42. Total debt to assets is 55.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 297.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.