Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG)?

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) went up by 18.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.40. The company’s stock price has collected 13.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/20 that China Recycling Energy Corporation Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

Is It Worth Investing in China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ :CREG) Right Now?

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CREG is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for China Recycling Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $350.00. CREG currently public float of 2.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CREG was 612.80K shares.

CREG’s Market Performance

CREG stocks went up by 13.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.54% and a quarterly performance of 91.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.41% for China Recycling Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.47% for CREG stocks with a simple moving average of 59.16% for the last 200 days.

CREG Trading at 37.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CREG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.87%, as shares surge +20.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +96.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CREG rose by +13.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.43. In addition, China Recycling Energy Corporation saw 61.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CREG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1026.95 for the present operating margin

The net margin for China Recycling Energy Corporation stands at -1258.59. The total capital return value is set at -6.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.43.

Based on China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG), the company’s capital structure generated 28.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.15. Total debt to assets is 18.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.