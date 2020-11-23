Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for BlackBerry Limited (BB)?

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) went up by 7.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.89. The company’s stock price has collected 12.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/20 that Should you invest in Exxon Mobil, BlackBerry, Aurora Cannabis, Jumia Technologies, or Nio?

Is It Worth Investing in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE :BB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BB is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for BlackBerry Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.15, which is -$0.05 below the current price. BB currently public float of 549.07M and currently shorts hold a 5.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BB was 4.24M shares.

BB’s Market Performance

BB stocks went up by 12.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.28% and a quarterly performance of 20.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.77% for BlackBerry Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.88% for BB stocks with a simple moving average of 21.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BB

TD Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BB, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 25th of the previous year.

BB Trading at 18.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares surge +12.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BB rose by +12.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.96. In addition, BlackBerry Limited saw -10.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BB starting from CHEN JOHN S, who sale 558,003 shares at the price of $4.67 back on Nov 03. After this action, CHEN JOHN S now owns 5,225,188 shares of BlackBerry Limited, valued at $2,605,874 using the latest closing price.

HO BILLY, the EVP, Ent. Products & VAS of BlackBerry Limited, sale 4,519 shares at $4.42 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that HO BILLY is holding 238,462 shares at $19,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BB

Equity return is now at value -32.90, with -20.60 for asset returns.