Is The9 Limited (NCTY) a Keeper?

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) went up by 19.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.30. The company’s stock price has collected 17.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/20/20 that The9 Limited to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 22, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in The9 Limited (NASDAQ :NCTY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NCTY is at 1.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for The9 Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $671.50, which is $0.47 above the current price. NCTY currently public float of 0.23M and currently shorts hold a 42.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NCTY was 578.36K shares.

NCTY’s Market Performance

NCTY stocks went up by 17.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.85% and a quarterly performance of -34.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.99% for The9 Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.79% for NCTY stocks with a simple moving average of -47.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCTY

Roth Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to NCTY, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on April 16th of the previous year.

NCTY Trading at -18.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.61%, as shares surge +32.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCTY rose by +17.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.37. In addition, The9 Limited saw -66.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NCTY

Equity return is now at value 26.60, with -96.50 for asset returns.