Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) went down by -2.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.66. The company’s stock price has collected 12.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/20 that ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Huazhu Group Limited – HTHT

Is It Worth Investing in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ :HTHT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HTHT is at 1.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Huazhu Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $312.71, which is -$8.27 below the current price. HTHT currently public float of 151.73M and currently shorts hold a 9.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HTHT was 2.05M shares.

HTHT’s Market Performance

HTHT stocks went up by 12.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.63% and a quarterly performance of 26.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.64% for Huazhu Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.86% for HTHT stocks with a simple moving average of 42.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTHT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HTHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HTHT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $48.50 based on the research report published on August 24th of the current year 2020.

HTHT Trading at 21.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares surge +20.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTHT rose by +12.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.58. In addition, Huazhu Group Limited saw 30.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HTHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.61 for the present operating margin

+35.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huazhu Group Limited stands at +15.78. The total capital return value is set at 8.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.28. Equity return is now at value -26.40, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT), the company’s capital structure generated 517.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.80. Total debt to assets is 72.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 360.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.37.

The receivables turnover for the company is 21.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.