iQIYI Inc. (IQ) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.03. The company’s stock price has collected -15.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/21/20 that iQIYI Research Paper on Smart Animation Colorization Accepted by Prestigious Technology Conference

Is It Worth Investing in iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ :IQ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for iQIYI Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $164.67, which is $2.3 above the current price. IQ currently public float of 220.04M and currently shorts hold a 17.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IQ was 5.82M shares.

IQ’s Market Performance

IQ stocks went down by -15.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.69% and a quarterly performance of 16.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.84% for iQIYI Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.76% for IQ stocks with a simple moving average of 6.51% for the last 200 days.

IQ Trading at -5.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares sank -2.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQ fell by -15.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.05. In addition, iQIYI Inc. saw 7.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IQ

Equity return is now at value -113.20, with -18.60 for asset returns.