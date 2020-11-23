Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR)

Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) went up by 11.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.50. The company’s stock price has collected 55.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/20 that Westwater Resources Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results and Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ :WWR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WWR is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Westwater Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $150.00. WWR currently public float of 15.78M and currently shorts hold a 7.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WWR was 15.47M shares.

WWR’s Market Performance

WWR stocks went up by 55.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 61.23% and a quarterly performance of 254.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 129.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.81% for Westwater Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 46.49% for WWR stocks with a simple moving average of 163.11% for the last 200 days.

WWR Trading at 49.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.00%, as shares surge +63.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +281.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWR rose by +55.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +218.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.58. In addition, Westwater Resources Inc. saw 209.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WWR

Equity return is now at value -113.50, with -70.70 for asset returns.