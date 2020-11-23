Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) went up by 6.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.59. The company’s stock price has collected 6.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/20/20 that ADC Therapeutics Announces FDA Accepts Biologics License Application and Grants Priority Review for Loncastuximab Tesirine for Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma

Is It Worth Investing in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE :ADCT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for ADC Therapeutics SA declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.67, which is $13.82 above the current price. ADCT currently public float of 39.85M and currently shorts hold a 3.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADCT was 201.40K shares.

ADCT’s Market Performance

ADCT stocks went up by 6.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.42% and a quarterly performance of -18.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.10% for ADC Therapeutics SA. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.64% for ADCT stocks with a simple moving average of -7.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADCT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ADCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADCT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $47 based on the research report published on October 29th of the current year 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Buy” to ADCT, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on June 09th of the current year.

ADCT Trading at 8.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +30.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADCT rose by +6.38%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.69. In addition, ADC Therapeutics SA saw 20.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.