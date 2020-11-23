Here’s Our Rant About Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went down by -2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.90. The company’s stock price has collected -3.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/20 that Rising Phoenix Royalties Announces Monroe County – Utica Shale, Natural Gas Royalty Acquisition

Is It Worth Investing in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE :SWN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWN is at 1.59.

SWN currently public float of 600.80M and currently shorts hold a 10.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWN was 15.74M shares.

SWN’s Market Performance

SWN stocks went down by -3.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.07% and a quarterly performance of 1.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 58.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.63% for Southwestern Energy Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.65% for SWN stocks with a simple moving average of 15.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SWN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3.75 based on the research report published on November 18th of the current year 2020.

SWN Trading at 8.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares sank -6.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWN fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.83. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw 21.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SWN

Equity return is now at value -189.10, with -56.20 for asset returns.