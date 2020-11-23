Here’s Our Rant About Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) went down by -3.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.56. The company’s stock price has collected -6.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/20 that Intra-Cellular Therapies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Is It Worth Investing in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ :ITCI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITCI is at 1.53.

ITCI currently public float of 72.08M and currently shorts hold a 7.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITCI was 1.85M shares.

ITCI’s Market Performance

ITCI stocks went down by -6.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.91% and a quarterly performance of 36.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 163.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.26% for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.42% for ITCI stocks with a simple moving average of 14.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITCI

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITCI reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for ITCI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 31st, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to ITCI, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on December 24th of the previous year.

ITCI Trading at -5.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares sank -4.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITCI fell by -6.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.30. In addition, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. saw -27.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITCI starting from Halstead Michael, who sale 79,425 shares at the price of $27.62 back on Nov 17. After this action, Halstead Michael now owns 0 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., valued at $2,193,446 using the latest closing price.

Hineline Lawrence J., the SVP of Finance CFO of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., sale 28,034 shares at $25.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Hineline Lawrence J. is holding 0 shares at $712,344 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITCI

Equity return is now at value -48.30, with -42.60 for asset returns.