Here’s Our Rant About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) went up by 1.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.45. The company’s stock price has collected -0.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE :CIK) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of CIK was 734.00K shares.

CIK’s Market Performance

CIK stocks went down by -0.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.34% and a quarterly performance of 8.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.49% for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.63% for CIK stocks with a simple moving average of 12.05% for the last 200 days.

CIK Trading at 4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares surge +4.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIK rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.06. In addition, Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. saw -4.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.