Here’s How Your Trade Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) Aggressively Right Now

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) went up by 9.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.97. The company’s stock price has collected 8.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Cardiff Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results and Highlights

Is It Worth Investing in Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :CRDF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRDF is at 1.49.

CRDF currently public float of 27.61M and currently shorts hold a 8.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRDF was 2.18M shares.

CRDF’s Market Performance

CRDF stocks went up by 8.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.97% and a quarterly performance of 136.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 1239.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.33% for Cardiff Oncology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.16% for CRDF stocks with a simple moving average of 214.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRDF stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CRDF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRDF in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $27 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRDF reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for CRDF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 08th, 2020.

CRDF Trading at 30.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.72%, as shares surge +28.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +206.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDF rose by +8.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +895.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.59. In addition, Cardiff Oncology Inc. saw 1369.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDF starting from PACE GARY W, who purchase 2,550 shares at the price of $5.70 back on Sep 16. After this action, PACE GARY W now owns 450,311 shares of Cardiff Oncology Inc., valued at $14,527 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDF

Equity return is now at value -113.50, with -85.70 for asset returns.