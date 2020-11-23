Here’s How Your Trade Beam Global (BEEM) Aggressively Right Now

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) went up by 16.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.92. The company’s stock price has collected 34.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/19/20 that Small EV Stocks Are Flying, Too

Is It Worth Investing in Beam Global (NASDAQ :BEEM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BEEM is at 0.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Beam Global declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.67, which is $1.37 above the current price. BEEM currently public float of 6.13M and currently shorts hold a 18.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEEM was 307.52K shares.

BEEM’s Market Performance

BEEM stocks went up by 34.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 60.13% and a quarterly performance of 125.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 437.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.50% for Beam Global. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.35% for BEEM stocks with a simple moving average of 126.11% for the last 200 days.

BEEM Trading at 61.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.38% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.54%, as shares surge +56.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +115.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEEM rose by +34.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +166.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.48. In addition, Beam Global saw 442.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEEM starting from DAVIDSON PETER WARNER, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $21.37 back on Nov 17. After this action, DAVIDSON PETER WARNER now owns 63,034 shares of Beam Global, valued at $320,568 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.00 for the present operating margin

-3.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beam Global stands at -76.96. The total capital return value is set at -92.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -216.74. Equity return is now at value -55.80, with -43.70 for asset returns.

Based on Beam Global (BEEM), the company’s capital structure generated 9.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.