Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)?

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) went up by 13.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.75. The company's stock price has collected 13.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE :ZYME) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZYME is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Zymeworks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.42, which is -$22.28 below the current price. ZYME currently public float of 36.92M and currently shorts hold a 4.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZYME was 428.06K shares.

ZYME’s Market Performance

ZYME stocks went up by 13.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.61% and a quarterly performance of 51.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.41% for Zymeworks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.26% for ZYME stocks with a simple moving average of 26.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZYME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZYME stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ZYME by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZYME in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $48 based on the research report published on September 29th of the current year 2020.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZYME reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for ZYME stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 06th, 2020.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to ZYME, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

ZYME Trading at 9.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZYME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.55%, as shares surge +15.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZYME rose by +13.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.58. In addition, Zymeworks Inc. saw 3.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZYME starting from Tehrani Ali, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $39.04 back on Nov 02. After this action, Tehrani Ali now owns 56,361 shares of Zymeworks Inc., valued at $136,624 using the latest closing price.

HAUSMAN DIANA, the Chief Medical Officer of Zymeworks Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that HAUSMAN DIANA is holding 3,718 shares at $1,800,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZYME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-510.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Zymeworks Inc. stands at -492.27. The total capital return value is set at -69.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.35. Equity return is now at value -50.80, with -39.40 for asset returns.

Based on Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME), the company’s capital structure generated 2.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.75. Total debt to assets is 1.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 48.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.78.