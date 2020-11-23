BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) Just Got Our Attention

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) went up by 13.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.00. The company’s stock price has collected 14.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/23/20 that /C O R R E C T I O N — BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd./

Is It Worth Investing in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ :BVXV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BVXV is at 2.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00. BVXV currently public float of 6.93M and currently shorts hold a 8.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BVXV was 894.59K shares.

BVXV’s Market Performance

BVXV stocks went up by 14.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -91.31% and a quarterly performance of -91.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.87% for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.47% for BVXV stocks with a simple moving average of -85.19% for the last 200 days.

BVXV Trading at -86.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVXV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.89%, as shares sank -36.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -91.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVXV rose by +14.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.94. In addition, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw -64.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.