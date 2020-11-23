BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) went up by 6.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.03. The company’s stock price has collected 3.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/19/20 that BellRing Brands Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

Is It Worth Investing in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE :BRBR) Right Now?

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for BellRing Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.77, which is $2.93 above the current price. BRBR currently public float of 39.17M and currently shorts hold a 3.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRBR was 306.77K shares.

BRBR’s Market Performance

BRBR stocks went up by 3.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.15% and a quarterly performance of 6.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.07% for BellRing Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.33% for BRBR stocks with a simple moving average of 10.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRBR

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRBR reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for BRBR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 02nd, 2020.

BRBR Trading at 5.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +2.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRBR rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.96. In addition, BellRing Brands Inc. saw 0.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +16.79 for the present operating margin
  • +31.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for BellRing Brands Inc. stands at +2.38. Equity return is now at value -5.30, with 11.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

