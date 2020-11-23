ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) Just Got Our Attention

ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) went up by 6.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.00. The company’s stock price has collected -3.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that AB201 Development as a Potential Treatment for COVID-19 Receives U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation

Is It Worth Investing in ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :ABIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABIO is at 2.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ARCA biopharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. ABIO currently public float of 9.29M and currently shorts hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABIO was 643.36K shares.

ABIO’s Market Performance

ABIO stocks went down by -3.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.12% and a quarterly performance of -30.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.18% for ARCA biopharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.94% for ABIO stocks with a simple moving average of -17.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABIO stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for ABIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABIO in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $2 based on the research report published on February 27th of the previous year 2018.

Dawson James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABIO reach a price target of $3.75. The rating they have provided for ABIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 09th, 2013.

ABIO Trading at -3.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABIO rose by +1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.94. In addition, ARCA biopharma Inc. saw -31.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABIO starting from CONWAY ROBERT E, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $4.28 back on Sep 25. After this action, CONWAY ROBERT E now owns 20,000 shares of ARCA biopharma Inc., valued at $21,400 using the latest closing price.

CONWAY ROBERT E, the Chairman of the Board of ARCA biopharma Inc., purchase 3,056 shares at $4.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that CONWAY ROBERT E is holding 15,000 shares at $14,241 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABIO

The total capital return value is set at -85.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.37. Equity return is now at value -31.30, with -29.30 for asset returns.

Based on ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.33.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.16.