A Lesson to Learn: Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) went up by 30.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.38. The company’s stock price has collected 27.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/20 that Dada to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on November 19, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ :DADA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Dada Nexus Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $258.00, which is -$8.18 below the current price. DADA currently public float of 31.69M and currently shorts hold a 9.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DADA was 1.22M shares.

DADA’s Market Performance

DADA stocks went up by 27.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.06% and a quarterly performance of 46.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.12% for Dada Nexus Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.67% for DADA stocks with a simple moving average of 62.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DADA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DADA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DADA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DADA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $36 based on the research report published on November 11th of the current year 2020.

New Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DADA reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for DADA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 30th, 2020.

DADA Trading at 43.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DADA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 17.20% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.73%, as shares surge +33.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DADA rose by +27.65%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.57. In addition, Dada Nexus Limited saw 173.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DADA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.29 for the present operating margin

+3.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dada Nexus Limited stands at -79.52.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.