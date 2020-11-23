A Lesson to Learn: Broadwind Inc. (BWEN)

Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) went up by 11.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.78. The company’s stock price has collected 30.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/20 that Broadwind Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ :BWEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BWEN is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Broadwind Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $1.33 above the current price. BWEN currently public float of 14.44M and currently shorts hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BWEN was 235.26K shares.

BWEN’s Market Performance

BWEN stocks went up by 30.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.35% and a quarterly performance of 30.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 222.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.46% for Broadwind Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.45% for BWEN stocks with a simple moving average of 56.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWEN stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for BWEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BWEN in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $6 based on the research report published on September 10th of the current year 2020.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BWEN reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for BWEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to BWEN, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

BWEN Trading at 31.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.39%, as shares surge +6.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWEN rose by +30.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +201.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.74. In addition, Broadwind Inc. saw 181.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWEN starting from Wagner Thomas A., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $3.60 back on Nov 16. After this action, Wagner Thomas A. now owns 81,349 shares of Broadwind Inc., valued at $18,000 using the latest closing price.

KUSHNER STEPHANIE K, the Director of Broadwind Inc., sale 19,002 shares at $3.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that KUSHNER STEPHANIE K is holding 481,785 shares at $60,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.32 for the present operating margin

+7.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadwind Inc. stands at -2.57. The total capital return value is set at -3.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.83. Equity return is now at value -2.60, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Broadwind Inc. (BWEN), the company’s capital structure generated 79.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.41. Total debt to assets is 26.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.97 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.