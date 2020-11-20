Why Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) went up by 6.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $362.58. The company’s stock price has collected 5.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/20 that Zebra Global Shopper Study: Pandemic Accelerates Technology Spending Plans for Six-in-10 Surveyed Retailers

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZBRA is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Zebra Technologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $335.00, which is -$27.28 below the current price. ZBRA currently public float of 52.67M and currently shorts hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZBRA was 328.36K shares.

ZBRA’s Market Performance

ZBRA stocks went up by 5.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.80% and a quarterly performance of 30.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.36% for Zebra Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.25% for ZBRA stocks with a simple moving average of 41.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZBRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZBRA stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for ZBRA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZBRA in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $375 based on the research report published on October 16th of the current year 2020.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZBRA reach a price target of $309. The rating they have provided for ZBRA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 25th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ZBRA, setting the target price at $302 in the report published on July 29th of the current year.

ZBRA Trading at 23.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZBRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +19.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZBRA rose by +5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $325.02. In addition, Zebra Technologies Corporation saw 40.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZBRA starting from SMITH MICHAEL A, who sale 3,627 shares at the price of $359.48 back on Nov 09. After this action, SMITH MICHAEL A now owns 13,767 shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation, valued at $1,303,834 using the latest closing price.

Heel Joachim, the SVP, Global Sales of Zebra Technologies Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $361.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Heel Joachim is holding 33,071 shares at $1,083,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZBRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+44.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zebra Technologies Corporation stands at +12.24. The total capital return value is set at 22.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.80. Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA), the company’s capital structure generated 76.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.33. Total debt to assets is 29.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.