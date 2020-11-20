Why Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) went up by 3.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.86. The company’s stock price has collected 12.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/17/20 that 3 Retailers That Can Win With a Vaccine, and 1 to Skip

Is It Worth Investing in Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ :URBN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for URBN is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Urban Outfitters Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.12, which is -$4.33 below the current price. URBN currently public float of 56.62M and currently shorts hold a 11.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of URBN was 2.20M shares.

URBN’s Market Performance

URBN stocks went up by 12.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.56% and a quarterly performance of 53.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.94% for Urban Outfitters Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.65% for URBN stocks with a simple moving average of 45.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URBN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for URBN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for URBN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $28 based on the research report published on November 17th of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URBN reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for URBN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 07th, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to URBN, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 26th of the current year.

URBN Trading at 22.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares surge +17.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URBN rose by +12.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.27. In addition, Urban Outfitters Inc. saw 4.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URBN starting from Conforti Frank, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $24.00 back on Aug 28. After this action, Conforti Frank now owns 8,424 shares of Urban Outfitters Inc., valued at $240,000 using the latest closing price.

Hayne Azeez, the General Counsel and Secretary of Urban Outfitters Inc., sale 11,403 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Hayne Azeez is holding 12,523 shares at $285,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.54 for the present operating margin

+31.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Outfitters Inc. stands at +4.22. The total capital return value is set at 12.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.24. Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN), the company’s capital structure generated 93.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.29. Total debt to assets is 40.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.