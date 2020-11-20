Why 9F Inc. (JFU)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) went down by -6.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.13. The company’s stock price has collected -1.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/29/20 that 9F Inc. Reports First Half 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ :JFU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for 9F Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.10. JFU currently public float of 128.23M and currently shorts hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JFU was 3.07M shares.

JFU’s Market Performance

JFU stocks went down by -1.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.48% and a quarterly performance of -26.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.57% for 9F Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.82% for JFU stocks with a simple moving average of -73.56% for the last 200 days.

JFU Trading at 9.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JFU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.59%, as shares sank -15.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JFU fell by -1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3265. In addition, 9F Inc. saw -87.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JFU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.55 for the present operating margin

+74.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for 9F Inc. stands at -46.67. The total capital return value is set at -30.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.94. Equity return is now at value -51.10, with -37.80 for asset returns.

Based on 9F Inc. (JFU), the company’s capital structure generated 2.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.96. Total debt to assets is 1.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.52.