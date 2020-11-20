We Analyzed the Future Direction of Youdao Inc. (DAO), Here is What We Found

Youdao Inc. (NYSE:DAO) went up by 18.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.70. The company’s stock price has collected 20.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 20 hours ago that Youdao Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Youdao Inc. (NYSE :DAO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Youdao Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $275.20, which is $10.51 above the current price. DAO currently public float of 21.07M and currently shorts hold a 6.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAO was 579.06K shares.

DAO’s Market Performance

DAO stocks went up by 20.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.21% and a quarterly performance of -11.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 122.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.09% for Youdao Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.47% for DAO stocks with a simple moving average of 8.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DAO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DAO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $35 based on the research report published on September 02nd of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAO reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for DAO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 14th, 2020.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to DAO, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on March 12th of the current year.

DAO Trading at 9.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.03%, as shares surge +13.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAO rose by +20.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.53. In addition, Youdao Inc. saw 112.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DAO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.05 for the present operating margin

+28.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Youdao Inc. stands at -48.85. Equity return is now at value 313.90, with -49.10 for asset returns.

Based on Youdao Inc. (DAO), the company’s capital structure generated 301.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.06. Total debt to assets is 43.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.