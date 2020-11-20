We Analyzed the Future Direction of uniQure N.V. (QURE), Here is What We Found

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) went up by 7.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.69. The company’s stock price has collected 8.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that uniQure Announces Positive Top-Line Data from the HOPE-B Pivotal Trial of Etranacogene Dezaparvovec Gene Therapy in Patients with Hemophilia B

Is It Worth Investing in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ :QURE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QURE is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for uniQure N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $68.56, which is $23.84 above the current price. QURE currently public float of 39.77M and currently shorts hold a 7.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QURE was 391.33K shares.

QURE’s Market Performance

QURE stocks went up by 8.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.86% and a quarterly performance of 19.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.93% for uniQure N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.91% for QURE stocks with a simple moving average of -5.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QURE

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QURE reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for QURE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 09th, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to QURE, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on November 04th of the current year.

QURE Trading at 16.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QURE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares surge +11.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QURE rose by +8.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.24. In addition, uniQure N.V. saw -35.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QURE starting from Kapusta Matthew C, who sale 5,250 shares at the price of $35.86 back on Oct 14. After this action, Kapusta Matthew C now owns 280,564 shares of uniQure N.V., valued at $188,256 using the latest closing price.

Gut Robert, the Chief Medical Officer of uniQure N.V., sale 4,352 shares at $39.12 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Gut Robert is holding 41,523 shares at $170,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QURE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1663.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for uniQure N.V. stands at -1705.82. The total capital return value is set at -39.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.04. Equity return is now at value -59.60, with -41.50 for asset returns.

Based on uniQure N.V. (QURE), the company’s capital structure generated 22.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.44. Total debt to assets is 16.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 351.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.15.