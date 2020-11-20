Wall Street Pummels Callaway Golf Company (ELY) After Recent Earnings Report

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) went up by 3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.33. The company’s stock price has collected 12.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/20 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Shareholders About Its Ongoing Merger Investigations; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CEIX, ELY, IPHI, DNKN, EIGI

Is It Worth Investing in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE :ELY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELY is at 1.97.

ELY currently public float of 92.28M and currently shorts hold a 16.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELY was 2.16M shares.

ELY’s Market Performance

ELY stocks went up by 12.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.23% and a quarterly performance of 0.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.85% for Callaway Golf Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.56% for ELY stocks with a simple moving average of 14.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELY

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELY reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for ELY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 07th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to ELY, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on March 24th of the current year.

ELY Trading at 0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares sank -7.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELY rose by +12.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.39. In addition, Callaway Golf Company saw -11.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELY starting from Hickey Glenn F., who sale 24,595 shares at the price of $21.81 back on Jan 06. After this action, Hickey Glenn F. now owns 8,552 shares of Callaway Golf Company, valued at $536,427 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELY

Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -5.80 for asset returns.