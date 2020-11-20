SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) Just Got Our Attention

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) went up by 9.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.67. The company’s stock price has collected 12.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 19 hours ago that SPI Energy Completes Sale of 1.015-Megawatt Solar Project in Maui, Hawaii

Is It Worth Investing in SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :SPI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPI is at 0.81.

SPI currently public float of 11.83M and currently shorts hold a 4.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPI was 9.43M shares.

SPI’s Market Performance

SPI stocks went up by 12.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.86% and a quarterly performance of 541.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 277.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.17% for SPI Energy Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.89% for SPI stocks with a simple moving average of 242.54% for the last 200 days.

SPI Trading at 24.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.32%, as shares surge +6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +763.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPI rose by +12.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +481.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.11. In addition, SPI Energy Co. Ltd. saw 368.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPI

Equity return is now at value 50.60, with -7.00 for asset returns.