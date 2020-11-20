Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) went up by 7.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.80. The company’s stock price has collected 5.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Ping Identity Named One of 25 Highest Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work for During the COVID Crisis

Is It Worth Investing in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE :PING) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Ping Identity Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.93, which is $11.35 above the current price. PING currently public float of 26.79M and currently shorts hold a 16.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PING was 1.05M shares.

PING’s Market Performance

PING stocks went up by 5.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.92% and a quarterly performance of -34.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.53% for Ping Identity Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.51% for PING stocks with a simple moving average of -22.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PING

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PING stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PING by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PING in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on November 05th of the current year 2020.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PING reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for PING stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 12th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to PING, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on October 05th of the current year.

PING Trading at -26.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares sank -32.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PING rose by +5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.18. In addition, Ping Identity Holding Corp. saw -10.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PING starting from DURAND ANDRE WONG, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $31.61 back on Oct 26. After this action, DURAND ANDRE WONG now owns 447,080 shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp., valued at $1,580,270 using the latest closing price.

DANI RAJ M., the Chief Financial Officer of Ping Identity Holding Corp., sale 98,000 shares at $33.83 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that DANI RAJ M. is holding 113,799 shares at $3,315,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.40 for the present operating margin

+70.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ping Identity Holding Corp. stands at -0.62. The total capital return value is set at 1.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.20. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING), the company’s capital structure generated 7.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.69. Total debt to assets is 5.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.