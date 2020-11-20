Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for MetLife Inc. (MET)?

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) went down by -0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.28. The company’s stock price has collected 3.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 4 hours ago that MetLife Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in MetLife Inc. (NYSE :MET) Right Now?

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MET is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for MetLife Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.36, which is $2.19 above the current price. MET currently public float of 762.66M and currently shorts hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MET was 5.68M shares.

MET’s Market Performance

MET stocks went up by 3.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.30% and a quarterly performance of 22.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.62% for MetLife Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.33% for MET stocks with a simple moving average of 20.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MET stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MET by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MET in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $52 based on the research report published on November 17th of the current year 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to MET, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on March 16th of the current year.

MET Trading at 14.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +12.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MET rose by +3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.87. In addition, MetLife Inc. saw -10.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MET starting from Kinney Catherine R, who sale 3,657 shares at the price of $39.50 back on Aug 13. After this action, Kinney Catherine R now owns 47,264 shares of MetLife Inc., valued at $144,452 using the latest closing price.

Goulart Steven J, the EVP & Chief Investment Officer of MetLife Inc., sale 14,200 shares at $51.60 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Goulart Steven J is holding 112,930 shares at $732,649 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.39 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MetLife Inc. stands at +8.47. The total capital return value is set at 1.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.79. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on MetLife Inc. (MET), the company’s capital structure generated 25.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.30. Total debt to assets is 2.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.