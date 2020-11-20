Is Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) a Keeper?

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) went up by 4.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.52. The company’s stock price has collected 9.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/20 that Jack in the Box Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter FY 2020 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ :JACK) Right Now?

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JACK is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Jack in the Box Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $99.00, which is $1.88 above the current price. JACK currently public float of 22.25M and currently shorts hold a 12.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JACK was 470.96K shares.

JACK’s Market Performance

JACK stocks went up by 9.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.40% and a quarterly performance of 9.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.50% for Jack in the Box Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.13% for JACK stocks with a simple moving average of 27.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JACK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JACK stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for JACK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JACK in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $108 based on the research report published on October 01st of the current year 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JACK reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for JACK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 01st, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to JACK, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on August 25th of the current year.

JACK Trading at 8.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares surge +3.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JACK rose by +9.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.05. In addition, Jack in the Box Inc. saw 16.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JACK starting from GOEBEL DAVID, who sale 1,857 shares at the price of $79.81 back on Sep 29. After this action, GOEBEL DAVID now owns 20,319 shares of Jack in the Box Inc., valued at $148,204 using the latest closing price.

Tucker Lance F., the EVP – Chief Financial Officer of Jack in the Box Inc., sale 2,198 shares at $82.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Tucker Lance F. is holding 30,718 shares at $181,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.45 for the present operating margin

+30.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jack in the Box Inc. stands at +9.66. The total capital return value is set at 42.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.67. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with 4.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.51 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.