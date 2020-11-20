Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) went up by 1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.95. The company’s stock price has collected 29.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/20 that Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for October 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :PTEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PTEN is at 2.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.75, which is -$0.46 below the current price. PTEN currently public float of 181.92M and currently shorts hold a 11.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTEN was 3.12M shares.

PTEN’s Market Performance

PTEN stocks went up by 29.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 62.45% and a quarterly performance of 13.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.18% for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.91% for PTEN stocks with a simple moving average of 15.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTEN

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to PTEN, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

PTEN Trading at 40.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.01%, as shares surge +50.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTEN rose by +29.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.19. In addition, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. saw -59.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTEN starting from Judah Janeen S, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.12 back on Mar 12. After this action, Judah Janeen S now owns 68,689 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., valued at $53,000 using the latest closing price.

Hendricks William Andrew JR, the President & CEO of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $2.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Hendricks William Andrew JR is holding 1,144,724 shares at $102,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.21 for the present operating margin

-12.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stands at -17.23. The total capital return value is set at -10.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.07. Equity return is now at value -32.80, with -20.30 for asset returns.

Based on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN), the company’s capital structure generated 35.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.15. Total debt to assets is 22.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.