Here’s How Your Trade Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Aggressively Right Now

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) went up by 7.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.22. The company’s stock price has collected 9.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/30/20 that Phillips 66 Partners Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE :PSXP) Right Now?

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PSXP is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Phillips 66 Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.86, which is $6.24 above the current price. PSXP currently public float of 55.23M and currently shorts hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSXP was 621.39K shares.

PSXP’s Market Performance

PSXP stocks went up by 9.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.04% and a quarterly performance of 0.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.70% for Phillips 66 Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.18% for PSXP stocks with a simple moving average of -24.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSXP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PSXP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PSXP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $34 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSXP reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for PSXP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 20th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to PSXP, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

PSXP Trading at 9.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSXP rose by +9.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.52. In addition, Phillips 66 Partners LP saw -56.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSXP starting from Bairrington Phillip David, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $21.70 back on Sep 25. After this action, Bairrington Phillip David now owns 42,253 shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP, valued at $325,474 using the latest closing price.

Bairrington Phillip David, the Director of Phillips 66 Partners LP, purchase 15,000 shares at $32.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Bairrington Phillip David is holding 27,253 shares at $487,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.96 for the present operating margin

+53.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phillips 66 Partners LP stands at +69.54. The total capital return value is set at 8.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.87. Equity return is now at value 42.50, with 12.70 for asset returns.

Based on Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP), the company’s capital structure generated 125.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.68. Total debt to assets is 51.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 169.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.